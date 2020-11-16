Health department recommends schools go fully remote

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the community sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Macon County Health Department is recommending schools in the area go fully remote.

In a news conference, Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she sent the recommendation to school leaders on Monday. She stated it is recommended this be done as soon as possible and last through January 15.

Binkley stated that date was chosen to cover those who may chose to gather for holidays through New Year’s Day. That date would cover incubation through that time period.

She is asking for the community to be patient with the schools as they work on logistics regarding this recommendation.

The administrator also recommended faith-based organizations go remote for their services until January 15.