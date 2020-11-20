Health department reaches settlement with 3 of 4 restaurants given temporary restraining order

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said they have reached a settlement with three of four restaurants that were closed after having their food permits suspended. That came after officials said those restaurants defied area COVID-19 restrictions.

This week, a temporary restraining order was issued for those restaurants for operating without a license, according to health officials. “The remaining Defendant, Fox Run Restaurant and Lounge, was not a part of the settlement, but has withdrawn its request for a hearing before the Sangamon County Board of Health to dispute the suspension of its food license.” They continued to say the TRO will remain in force against the restaurant. The department requested a hearing for a Preliminary Injunction, which was scheduled for December 3 at 9 a.m.

“Sweet Basil, D&J Cafe and Charlie Parker’s have each admitted the violations, agreed to pay related fines in full and strictly comply with all current and future instructions issued by the Sangamon County Health Department. The Court has entered a Permanent Injunction Order which includes a finding that the ‘citations and suspension of permits by the Department were neither arbitrary, capricious nor unlawful in this manner.” The three restaurants licenses were reinstated.