Health department preparing for delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county could be days or weeks away from getting its first shipment of vaccines.

“We are hoping and praying for the vaccine to come and actually make an impact,” said Julie Pryde, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District director. CUPHD is preparing to get its first delivery of vaccines.

This comes as Pfizer and Moderna look for emergency authorizations. A third company, AstraZeneca, shows promise as well.

Doses of the vaccine could arrive in Champaign County in December. It is possible both vaccines could be used there.

Across the country, Pfizer said as many as 25 million doses could be delivered next month. When asked how many doses could be expected in Champaign County, Pryde said that is still unknown and could change even the day before arrival in the county.

Hospitals are stretched thin. Not only are Carle and OSF trying to add more ICU beds, but the staff is stretched thin.

Pryde said people in direct client care will get vaccinated first. “That’s going to be people who have direct client care. That’s going to be people who work in emergency rooms, ICU’s and in the hospital and convenient care including people who don’t necessarily provide direct health care, but are exposed to people in those areas,” said Pryde.

Carle’s associate chief medical officer said Carle has already started on getting freezers for Pfizer’s vaccine.

In the meantime, all the doctors on a CUPHD conference call urged people to continue following CDC guidelines, wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help hospitals get through this winter.