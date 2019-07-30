Health department prepares for West Nile virus testing

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The health department is collecting dead birds from the county as part of a West Nile virus surveillance program. Anyone finding a dead bird should double bag them in sealable plastic.

However, there are some criteria required for a sample:

Bird’s carcass is in good condition; dead no more than 48-hours before collection and no signs of advanced decomposition

No signs bird died of causes other than disease; obvious injuries like wounds or missing parts, should not be submitted

Bird must be one acceptable for testing

