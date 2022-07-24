DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is unveiling a new program this week that will help people destress.

The people this program is designed to help aren’t just any people; they are family caregivers of people with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Through this program, named the Stress-Busting Dementia Program, caregivers will learn stress management techniques and strategies for relaxation and coping.

The Heath Department’s Starting Point Division will be hosting this program in sessions that will take place over the course of nine consecutive Wednesdays; the first session is this week. Sessions will be held at the Macon County Health Department at 1221 East Condit Street in Decatur from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and they will accept groups of up to eight people at no cost.