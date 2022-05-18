DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday as part of its semi-weekly clinic schedule.

The clinic will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the MCHD Building, located at 1221 East Condit Street in Decatur. People are eligible to receive their first, second or booster doses of the vaccine if they:

Reside in Macon County

Are at least five years of age (for Pfizer) or at least 18 years of age (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson)

Are available to receive a second dose on the appropriate return date (if applicable)

People wanting a vaccine dose are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1100. However, walk-ins will be accepted. Those who plan to attend should:

Bring a form of ID and/or a copy of an insurance card. People who have a Medicare card should bring that as well, even if they are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan.

Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering

Complete vaccine forms, print them out and bring them ahead of time. Forms will also be available at the clinic.

be prepared to wear a face covering and complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This may include answering questions and a temperature check.

The MCHD will host another clinic next Tuesday at the same hours and same location.