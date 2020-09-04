Health department hosts free COVID-19 testing mobile unit

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A free mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be in Effingham on Tuesday.

Effingham County Health Department officials said the unit will be set up at the health department, which is located at 901 W. Virginia Avenue. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone can get tested. No appointment is necessary.

You are asked to have your insurance card with you when you get tested. “There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity- insurance payment will be accepted as 100%,” said officials. They also stated those who do not have insurance will not be denied testing.

