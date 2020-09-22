Health department hosts drive-through flu vaccination clinic

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said they will hold drive-through seasonal flu immunization.

In a news release, they said the even will be held starting September 29 at the health department, 2833 South Grand Avenue East. On Mondays, they will also have drive-through clinics at various sites throughout the community. For a list of those sites, click here.

The schedule for immunizations at the health department is the following:

Mondays 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Inside Clinic Only Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-through & Inside Clinic Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-through & Inside Clinic Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-through & Inside Clinic Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-through & Inside Clinic

The vaccination is free to those with Medicare B, Medicaid and most private insurance carriers, according to the health department. For those who are 65 and older who do not have Medicare or Medicaid or insurance, a high dose vaccine will be $70. If you are under 65 and you do not have insurance, the cost is $40.

Additionally, if you are not able to pay the fee, officials said the health department will help you get one at no cost.