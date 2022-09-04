PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department is contributing to an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by hosting a tire collection event later this week.

The LCHD said tires are notorious breeding grounds because after sitting outdoors, they often fill with stagnant water and leaves. This makes the tires perfect environments for mosquitoes to thrive.

The tire collection will begin on Tuesday and will last through Sept. 29. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 815-842-5921.

Tires can be on or off the rim, but they cannot be farm or construction tires. Tires must also be offloaded by the person dropping them off.