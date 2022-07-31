LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Health Department will be offering a free screening of drinking water this week at the Logan County Fair to ensure the water is safe to drink.

The Health Department will be screening for nitrate, a compound of oxygen and nitrogen that is commonly found in well water. Sources of nitrate include, but are not limited to, farmland fertilizer runoff, decaying plant debris, animal feedlots, sewage disposal systems and wastewater.

At elevated levels, nitrate can pose a threat to infants and pregnant women.

People with private wells can bring a sample of their well water to the LCHD’s Environmental Health booth at the County Fair for screening on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 3 and 6 p.m. and on Friday between 12 and 6 p.m. Samples will be screened on site for a quick analysis.

If the screening indicates nitrate levels are high, the water should then be tested at a state-certified lab. Testing is the best way to confirm water nitrate levels, but screening is a good start.