DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department will be hosting a free electronic recycling collection event next Saturday for Vermilion County residents.

The event will take place in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College on May 14 between 9 and 11 a.m. People are encouraged to bring broken, obsolete or unwanted TVs, computer monitors and other electronic items so they can be recycled. However, only a maximum of four TVs or monitors will be accepted per resident.

As a reminder, it is illegal in Illinois for electronic products such as TVs, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and MP3 players to be disposed of in landfills.

“We are happy to work with residents to properly recycle these types of electronics in an environmentally safe and responsible manner,” said Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole. “By doing so, many materials will be reused in the manufacturing of new products and potentially harmful chemicals will be diverted from landfills.”

The event is open to Vermilion County residents only and proof of residency will be checked at the event.

The following items will also be accepted at the event:

Cable boxes

Satellite dishes

Cell phones

Computers and computer peripherals (keyboards and mice)

Printers and copiers

DVD players and VCRs

Fax machines

Gaming consoles

Laptops

PDAs

Scanners

Cameras

Clocks

Radios

Vacuum cleaners

Fans

Alternatively, these items can be taken to either Bryant or Mervis Industries in Danville during normal operating hours.