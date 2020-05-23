Health department confirms zero positive COVID-19 cases

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Public Health Department said they still have zero positive COVID-19 cases.

This comes after officials with Horizon Health in Paris said Thursday that one of their employees tested positive for the virus. However, the health department confirmed that employee is not an Edgar County resident.

Health department officials said on their website that as of Friday morning, they still have zero positive cases. They are currently waiting on 38 pending test results.