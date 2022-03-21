PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, the Ford County Public Health Department is starting an outreach program it hopes will reduce the number of deaths caused by opioid overdose.

As part of its outreach program, the FCPHD is providing businesses with a free kit of Narcan to have on hand if someone nearby overdoses. Narcan is a drug that was created to reverse overdose; if used quickly, it can save an overdose victim’s life.

Last year, opioid overdoses killed more people in Illinois than car crashes and fires combined. Opioids are effective for short-term pain relief, but are highly addictive; anyone, even someone without a history of substance abuse, can become addicted.

The FCPHD has been providing Narcan and training on how to use it since 2018. Recently, the training component has been eliminated, meaning anyone 18 years and older can receive a free kit.

Businesses can request a free kit of Narcan by calling 217-379-9281.