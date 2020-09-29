Health department asks for community’s help in combating COVID-19 spread

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department is asking for the community’s help in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in their area.

“As we are, unfortunately, all aware, the COVID-19 virus is running rampant in our community and we are at risk of having to lock down once again,” said health department officials in a news release. “As a community, we must unite in order to battle this scourge.”

The health department said they do not want their community to become more restrictive. “Let us make this abundantly clear for everyone: we want to keep all businesses open, we want to have in-person church services, and we want our children back in schools in a healthy and safe environment.” So they are asking their community to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus and keep everyone healthy.

They first recommended following the 3 W’s:

Wear a mask out in public

Washing your hands

Watch your distance through social distancing

The health department also advised getting tested for the virus if you are symptomatic and go into isolation. “Testing is highly recommended if you have a known exposure or have regular contact with the public.”

“We must rise up against this pandemic so that we can keep our economy and local businesses open, freely and safely attend church, open all of our schools, and enjoy the freedoms and benefits of our wonderful county and country,” said the health department.

This comes as officials said Coles County recently obtained stable COVID-19 metrics after having been at a warning level for the virus.