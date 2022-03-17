DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced that it will be holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

The clinics will be held from Tuesday to Thursday with hours and vaccines available depending on the clinic.

Tuesday and Thursday’s clinic will be held at the MCHD building, 1221 East Condit Street in Decatur, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines will be offered for people aged five and older.

Wednesday’s clinic will be held at The Lucy Loft and Company, 1165 North University Avenue in Decatur, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only Pfizer and Moderna will be offered and the clinic is for people aged 12 years and older.

Appointments are preferred for all three clinics and can be scheduled by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1100. However, walk-ins will be accepted. People should bring their insurance card if possible.

People are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are five months removed from their second Moderna dose (for people aged 18 and older) and their second Pfizer dose (for people aged 12 and older). People aged 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster if they are two months removed from their last dose.

Appointments for second vaccine doses, if needed, will be scheduled with appointments for first doses.