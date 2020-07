COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported the death of an additional county resident with COVID-19.

In a release, officials also reported additional COVID-19 cases in Coles County. In total, there are 327 cases, including 18 deaths. Of those total cases, 228 have recovered and 70 are recovering.

Officials said there are currently 11 county residents with the virus that are hospitalized.