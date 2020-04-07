Health department announces 12 confirmed cases; 4 associated with long-term care facility

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced they currently have 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

In a release, health officials said of those confirmed cases, four have been associated with a long-term care facility. The Macon County Health Department will not release the name of a facility with an outbreak per guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. They said it is out of “consideration of the privacy and safety of people with confirmed cases.” However, they said those considered to have been in contact with the confirmed cases have been and will be notified.

“Upon notification of these cases, IDPH guidance directs the long-term care facility of steps to take with residents and the facility.” IDPH is also directing those facilities to communicate information with the physician, local health department, families and residents. Health department officials said they had been in contact with the facility prior to the confirmed cases and afterwards.

Officials said there have been 92 tests given in the county. Six test results are pending.