Health department announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

In a news release, they said nine were from DeWitt County and two were from Piatt County. Currently, there are 171 total cases in DeWitt County and 169 in Piatt County.

In DeWitt County, there are three residents with the virus that are hospitalized. Meanwhile, one COVID-positive Piatt County resident is in the hospital.

“Cases are spiking in both counties, but especially in DeWitt County,” said health department officials. “Be diligent about the 3 W’s: Wash your hands, Watch your Distance (6ft or more apart), Wear a Mask in public.”