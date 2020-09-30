Health department adds 5 new COVID-19 cases to county total

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
In a news release, officials said the patients included:
|Age Range:
|# of Patients:
|Symptomatic:
|Isolation Status:
|Teenager
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|30s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|50s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|70s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|80s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Hospitalized out of county
In total, there are 475 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. There have been 432 people throughout the county recover from the virus.