Health department adds 5 new COVID-19 cases to county total

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Allerton Park & Retreat Center has taken a steep loss to their budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The park budget is down about $850,000. This is typically a destination for weddings, conferences, and retreats. But the pandemic put a stop to big events like this. So the park staff decided to spruce up their donation boxes with decorative signs as incentive to get people to notice places where they can drop in money to help the park stay open.