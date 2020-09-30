Health department adds 5 new COVID-19 cases to county total

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said the patients included:

Age Range:# of Patients:Symptomatic:Isolation Status:
Teenager1SymptomaticIsolating at home
30s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
50s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
70s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
80s1SymptomaticHospitalized out of county

In total, there are 475 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. There have been 432 people throughout the county recover from the virus.

This graphic shows the Logan County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

