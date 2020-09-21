Health department adds 4 COVDI-19 cases to county total

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department added four more COVID-19 cases to their county’s total.

There is a total of 1,411 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 27 deaths. In the county, 1,232 patients have recovered while 145 continue to recover.

Coles County continues to be in the orange warning level for COVID-19. Officials said the county has 224 cases per 100,000 while the target is less than 50 cases per 100,000. Also, their positivity rate is 8.7%. The target is less than or equal to 8%.