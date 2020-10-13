Health department: 7 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were seven additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Logan County Department of Public Health.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients included:

Age Range Number of Patients Symptomatic Isolation Status Teenage 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 20s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 40s 1 Symptomatic Isolating at home 50s 3 Both Isolating at home 60s 1 Symptomatic Isolating in a hospital out of county

As of Tuesday, the health department said there was a total of 518 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 481 patients have recovered.