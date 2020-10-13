Health department: 7 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were seven additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Logan County Department of Public Health.
In a news release, health department officials said the patients included:
|Age Range
|Number of Patients
|Symptomatic
|Isolation Status
|Teenage
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|20s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|40s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|50s
|3
|Both
|Isolating at home
|60s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating in a hospital out of county
As of Tuesday, the health department said there was a total of 518 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 481 patients have recovered.