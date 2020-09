SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 61 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.

In a news release, officials said the new cases were compiled throughout the weekend. In total, there are 2,432 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 45 deaths.

There have been 1,975 people that recovered throughout the county. There are still 404 people who remain in isolation and eight that are currently hospitalized with the virus.