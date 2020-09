VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Georgetown and Westville schools now have some extra money in their pockets. That's thanks to the Georgetown Township. People there voted to give each district $750. Each district can use the money for whatever they need. Trustee Vic McFadden says it was his idea to bring it up to the council.

"We just wanted to help ths students or the teachers because of the added expense of what going to school during the covid time is, and you know teachers spend a lot of their own money, helping stock their classrooms, so this will help the teachers as well," said McFadden.