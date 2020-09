SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 51 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health on Friday.

Those new cases bring the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,371, including 45 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,986 people have recovered.

There are currently eight Sangamon County residents with the virus that are in the hospital.