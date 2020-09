MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are now 988 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 27 deaths. Of those total cases, health department officials said 620 patients have been released from isolation while 332 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are nine residents with the virus that are hospitalized.