SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Health officials said there is a total of 2,117 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 43 deaths. There are 1,623 people in the county who have recovered.

Regarding active cases, health officials stated 431 patients are in isolation and 20 residents with the virus are hospitalized.