SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 28 additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.

In a news release, officials said there is a total of 2,483 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 46 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,003 patients have recovered.

This graphic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

There are currently 422 residents in isolated and 12 that are hospitalized with the virus.