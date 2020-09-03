Health department: 2 additional residents with COVID-19 pass away

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients were a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

Additionally, there were three more residents that tested positive for the virus. In total, there are 1,012 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 29 deaths.

Of those total cases, 634 patients have been released from isolation while 341 remain isolated at home. Currently, there are eight residents with COVID-19 that are hospitalized.