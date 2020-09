MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- It always seems there's a need for substitute teachers. For some districts, remote learning is making it worse. Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says their shortage of subs is because of the nature of the pool they draw from.

For example, most of their substitutes are retired teachers. A lot of them are also older and in the high-risk category for COVID-19. Because of that, they don't want to come inside the school building. This can be an issue because 85 percent of their students are still in the classroom.