Health department: 15 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 15 additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, Logan County Department of Public Health officials said the patients included:
|1 Toddler
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|2 Teenagers
|Symptomatic & Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|4 in their 20s
|Symptomatic
|1 isolating out of county; others isolating at home
|1 in their 30s
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|2 in their 40s
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|3 in their 50s
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|1 in their 70s
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|1 in their 80s
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
In total, there are 336 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 256 patients have recovered. There are currently 80 active cases.