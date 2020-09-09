Health department: 15 additional COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 15 additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Logan County Department of Public Health officials said the patients included:

1 ToddlerSymptomaticIsolating at home
2 TeenagersSymptomatic & AsymptomaticIsolating at home
4 in their 20sSymptomatic1 isolating out of county; others isolating at home
1 in their 30sSymptomaticIsolating at home
2 in their 40sSymptomaticIsolating at home
3 in their 50sSymptomaticIsolating at home
1 in their 70sSymptomaticIsolating at home
1 in their 80sSymptomaticIsolating at home
This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Logan County on September 9, 2020.

In total, there are 336 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 256 patients have recovered. There are currently 80 active cases.

This graphic shows the Logan County Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

