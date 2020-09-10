Health department: 14 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department said there were 14 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Those cases included three patients in their 20s; one in their 30s; three in their 40s; three in their 50s; one in their 60s; and three in their 70s. Officials stated three of these cases are family-related to prior positive patients.

There is a total of 405 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, 60 are currently active with four in the hospital.

The overall positivity rate for the county is 1.84%. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.6%.