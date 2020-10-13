Health department: 13 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
In a news release, health officials said the patients included:
|Age Range:
|Number of Patients
|Symptomatic
|Isolation Status
|20s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|30s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|40s
|5
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|60s
|2
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|70s
|4
|Both; one resolved
|Isolating at home
There is a total of 511 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 31 are currently active. There have been 475 people that have recovered.