Health department: 13 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In a news release, health officials said the patients included:

Age Range:Number of PatientsSymptomaticIsolation Status
20s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
30s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
40s5SymptomaticIsolating at home
60s2SymptomaticIsolating at home
70s4Both; one resolvedIsolating at home

There is a total of 511 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including five deaths. Of those total cases, 31 are currently active. There have been 475 people that have recovered.

