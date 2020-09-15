Health department: 12 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said the new patients include:

Three symptomatic people in their 30s

One person in their 50’s that is asymptomatic

Three people in their 60s, two of which are asymptomatic

One symptomatic person in their 70s

Three people in their 80s; all are asymptomatic

One person in their 90s who is asymptomatic.

All of the new patients are isolating at home.

In total, there are 401 positive COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those positive cases, there are 75 that are active. There have been 326 patients that recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

The LCDPH said there have been 11,813 tests performed in the county. Of those tests, 11,412 have come back negative. As of Tuesday, the positive percentage is 3.4%.