VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials stated those patients include one teenager, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s. Two of these patients share a household.

This infographic from the Vermilion County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

There is a total of 382 positive cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. As of Tuesday, there have been 21, 107 negative COVID-19 tests.