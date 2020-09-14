Health department: 10 additional COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 10 additional COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Macon County Health Department.

There are 1,237 total cases in Macon County, including 36 deaths. Of those total cases, health department officials said 719 have been released from isolation while 471 remain isolated at home.

This graphic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Currently, there are 11 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Anyone wishing to get tested for the virus can go to the drive-through testing site at the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot. That is held Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.