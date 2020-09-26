Health center to host virtual screening of “The S Word”

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — September is Suicide Prevention M onth and one health center in Macon County will be having a viewing of the documentary – “The S Word.”

The Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur is hosting a virtual viewing. The film takes an intimate look at suicide attempt survivors who have turned their pain into action. They want to change the way suicide is discussed as well.

We spoke to one organizer of the event who shares the importance of the documentary.

“Suicide is something that a lot of us don’t talk about. It’s something that makes us feel uncomfortable. There’s a lot of stigma and shame connect to suicide, which again make it really hard to talk about. But what I think this film does is highlight the normalcy that you can have thoughts with out having action,” says Jessica Smiley.

The showing will be on Tuesday, September 29 at 6.

You can reserve your ticket here.