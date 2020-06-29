Healthcare workers hold ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ demonstration

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The ‘All Black Lives Matter March’ wasn’t the only racial justice movement in Champaign County on Sunday.

Health care providers rallied for a ‘White Coats for Black Lives Demonstration’ earlier this afternoon.

They met at Crystal Lake Park near Carle Hopsital.

Speakers highlighted how the healthcare system plays a part in the oppression of people of color.

They listed ways they can make a change within their industry.

Organizers kept the demonstration to 30 minutes to work with on-duty health care workers.

“Racism is really prevalent throughout all of society, and healthcare is no different,” said nurse Elizabeth Reynolds. “So, having an event that really shows that there are healthcare providers actively working to counteract their own implicit bias, any health disparities, or other negative outcomes that may happen to our black and brown patients is really important.”

The lack of family physicians in minority neighborhoods and COVID-19 being twice as likely to impact black people are just two of the health care disparities demonstrators say they talked about at the rally.