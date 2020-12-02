Health administrators worry about increase in ICU patients

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, nearly 1,200 people across the state are in intensive care battling COVID-19. Hospital administrators across central Illinois said they are worried.

They said if things get worse and surges continue, people may not receive care when they need it. Right now, there are 53 people alone in the tri-county battling the virus in the ICU.

COVID is just one illness patients receive intensive care for on a daily basis. UnityPoint Health administrators are saying if cases continue to climb, staffing counts –not bed counts– become the issue. “As the number of positives in the community increases the likelihood our clinicians and nurses also get COVID and cannot work increases,” said Dr. Samer Sader, UnityPoint Health chief medical officer.

Dr. Sader reminded the public about the three W’s in an effort to keep their numbers down: Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.