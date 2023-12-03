RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Healing Invisible Wounds Conference happened at the Rantoul Business Center on Saturday. The conference welcomed in Veterans, their families and other community members to discuss topics like trauma and PTSD.

The event included service vendors offering assistance to those in need. Various different speakers also took the stage to discuss Veteran and family health and well-being — particularly, how these issues can bleed into family health if not treated properly.

Program Director Robbie Walker said it starts by having a healthy dialogue.

“If you just treat or deal with the Veteran alone, then the family suffers in silence. So it’s important that the whole family understands what’s going on and how they can better their situation,” he said.

The hope is that this program becomes a model for other communities to connect with their Veterans. For more information, visit their website at stoptheviolence.io.