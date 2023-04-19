CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Healey Street will be closed for a week beginning Wednesday, April 19.

The closure, between Second and Third Streets, is to repair sanitary sewer service on the 200 block of E. Healey Street. Officials said through traffic will not be allowed in the area, but access will be maintained to all local properties and parking spaces during the closure.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling near work zones.

Officials said the road is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, April 26.