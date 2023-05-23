CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Healey Street will be closed beginning on Thursday, May 25 as part of the city’s 2023 Infrastructure Maintenance Project.

The closure, between Sixth and Wright Streets, is expected to last four to six weeks, weather permitting. City officials advise drivers to use alternate routes during the project.

The city said access will be maintained to all driveways during the project. The contractor will attempt to complete construction work as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to residents in the area of construction.

City officials thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this construction season.