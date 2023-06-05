CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Healey Street in Champaign will be closed beginning on Tuesday, June 6.

The closure, between Second Street and Third Street, is so crews can work on the city’s 2023 Infrastructure Maintenance Project. City officials said the closure is expected to last four to six weeks, weather permitting.

The city advises drivers in the area to not park on the street near the construction site or in areas that are posted “No Parking.” They advise drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Officials said the contractor will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to residents in the construction area.

The city thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.