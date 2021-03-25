Head-on crash with semi-truck kills 19-year-old boy

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a Pennsylvania teenager died Wednesday after the car he was traveling in crashed into a semi-truck.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 4:05 p.m. on I-70 just west of the Indiana state line.

Police says Donovan Nardini, 18, of Pennsylvania was driving a white 2008 Chevy Cobalt east on I-70. Then for an unknown reason, the teenaged driver crossed the median with his car and entered the westbound lanes, troopers say.

The release says the Chevy Cobalt hit a blue 2017 Freightliner semi-truck head-on. The driver, 31-year-old Devinder Singh, of Bargersville, Ind., was not hurt.

Police say Nardini was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not available Thursday morning.

Troopers say Zachary Reynolds, 19, of York, Penn., died at the scene. He was a passenger in Nardini’s car.

ISP says westbound I-70 was closed for around 3 hours after the crash. Police continue to investigate.

Troopers say Nardini was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.