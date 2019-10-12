Head-on crash leaves one dead

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A fatal crash happened Friday morning.

It took place on Chauncey Road at County Road 1500 North on at 7:36 a.m.

According to police, Raul Sandoval, 32, was traveling north on the Chauncey Road in Lawrence County just south of 1500 North.

Dalton Hightshoe, 27, was traveling south on Chauncey Road at the same location.

Hightshoe crossed over the center line into the northbound lane and Sandoval was unable to avoid collision. Hightshoe struck Sandoval head-on in the northbound lane.

Sandoval had four other passengers with him.

Hightshoe was transported to Lawrence Co. Hospital, but died.