Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m.

Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on US 150, while at the same time a 2020 GMC Sierra truck was driving in the opposite direction. The Charger, reportedly attempted to pass a vehicle and struck the truck head-on. The driver of the charger, a 68-year-old male from Danville was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old Danville man, was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused the closure of US 150 in that area for a little over 3 hours, with all lanes being reopened at 7:25 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.