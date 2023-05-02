DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Jarius Ingram is gearing up to graduate from Millikin University in Decatur, the town he’s called home his whole life. Growing up, he loved playing basketball and video games with his brother, just like anyone else. But, he didn’t fully understand his pal was battling a rare disease at the same time.

Ingram was trying to understand why his brother, Jaylon Jamar Ingram, was losing his hair. He said it didn’t make sense to him.

But eventually, he started to understand. Jaylon Jamar had cancer.

“He passed in 2009 of rhabdomyosarcoma,” Ingram said. “It’s a cancer of your skeletal muscle tissue and it’s primarily in kids.”

Jaylon battled for two years and died when he was eight. So, when Ingram started as a biology major at Millikin, he took things into his own hands.

“I knew I wanted to make an impact in that type of field because it’s rare and understudied,” Ingram said.

The American Cancer Society said there are about 400-500 new cases of rhabdomyosarcoma each year.

Ingram’s dedicating his time to studying drugs usually used for heart failure, and seeing if they can kill cancer cells.

“We grow them in little flasks, we put them in these plates and you give them different types of drug treatments and see which ones die the most,” Ingram said.

He said it can be emotional and tough thinking about the same cells that were probably present in his brother.

“But it’s also given me closure in knowing like I’m doing this in honor of him,” Ingram added.

He wants to make sure no other family is torn apart.

“To me, he was my best friend. We’d play basketball. We’d play video games.”

Ingram spends a few hours a week in the lab, and his other time serving the Millikin community.

He’s also the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), on the Millikin’s Men’s Basketball team, an RA in the dorms and the lead of many national honors societies.

How does he balance it all? He said it’s all about pushing others forward.

“I have this drive and this purpose,” Ingram said. “I know what I do matters. I think what we all want to know is…do I make a difference in this world?”

As for the next steps, he’s applying to medical school. He dreams of being a doctor either in oncology or orthopedics.