TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Ralph Monical, the man behind an iconic central Illinois restaurant, has died.

The restaurant chain is remembering him as an “innovator.” In Tolono, where it all began – the current owner said pizza wasn’t a staple 60 years ago like it is today.

But over the decades, Monical’s dedication paid off. He grew and spread his business across Illinois. Still, he was always around to help.

“He had a little shop up town and he [said]: ‘hey, come use my oven. No problem, whatever you need,'” Tolono Monical’s Pizza co-owner Tom Swigart said.

Swigart fondly remembers when he and his wife bought the location in 1996. At the time, orders from the high school were flooding in and he needed more oven space. Monical happily offered up his. But, he was generous with much more.

“He was always willing to share his ideas. He had a lot of good ideas. And if he had an idea, he wanted everybody to use it.”

He said the way Monical grew his business was a “big deal.” In Tolono alone, he was responsible for employing thousands over the years.

And at his core, Monical was “just a great guy.”