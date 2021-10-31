“He tried his best to do CPR, and I ran to call 911…” Deadly Halloween weekend in Central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In a matter of 12 hours, two men in Champaign have been shot and killed.

One man who tried to help is telling us his story

What was supposed to be a fun Halloween night, turned into a nightmar

“Everybody heard a bunch of popping noises. Everybody started freaking out running the other way, I kind of got tripped up, a lot of people fell on the ground and stuff. Then we all ran outside, everybody’s going to their cars, and just frantically, you know, just trying to get out of there,” Isaiah Anderson said.

That’s what Anderson and his friend were doing too. Headed to their car.

But on their way, they found Brandon Kelly. The victim of those gun shots

“We were walking to my car, and then that’s when we found Brandon’s body on the sidewalk,” Anderson said. “Everybody was walking past because, at first, they thought it was just firecrackers, and some kind of like Halloween prank. Until we turned him over, and then that’s when we found out it wasn’t a prank. It was like a real life situation.”

Anderson said his friend immediately tried to stop the bleeding and started CPR while he rushed to call 911. He said they waited with Kelly while first responders got to the scene.

He said he knew Kelly, and seeing what happened when people were just trying to have fun, was a wake up

“It was a reality check. Like things can kind of happen like this. So, it was like, yeah, it’s Halloween, it’s a holiday, but you know, people will do anything at any time, it doesn’t really matter to them what day it is,” he said.

Anderson said it’s time for the violence to stop.

“We got to come together as a community to fix these kinds of things. Like, it all starts with us,” he said.

Champaign Police ask that anyone with additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.