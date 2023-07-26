PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly everyone in Paris knew Charles “CK” Nay, and now they are trying to understand why he is gone.

Nay was beaten to death in front of his apartment building last Thursday. A 26-year-old man, Tyler Poole, is now charged with his murder.

Nay’s death rocked the community. Katy Craig said Nay was a man known for his kindness, and to find out he died so violently is a hard pill to swallow.

“You almost wonder why and what could have provoked something of that stature,” Craig said.

Nay lived at Tiger Senior Living Apartments when he was attacked. The next day, Poole was arrested and initially charged with aggravated battery. But when Nay died on Saturday, his charge was upgraded to murder.

“That part of me was proud just for the simple fact of this small town,” Craig said. “Police took action, got the appropriate people, made the arrest as quick as possible, and we’re not used to those circumstances in this community.”

Nay was a speaker at the funeral of Craig’s grandfather. She said a crime like this rarely happens in Paris and especially to people like Nay.

“He knew no stranger. He was going to help anybody he could through a time of need,” Craig said. “Even if he didn’t have it himself, he was going to take those steps to help others.”

Nay’s neighbor, who wants to stay anonymous, said she was outside when the attack happened. She said she watched as first responders were trying to help Nay, but when she saw his arm fall on the gurney, she knew something was wrong.

Nay’s neighbor said the community will miss his ministry the most. Craig said it will be his smile.

Both said it’s heartbreaking because Nay couldn’t have seen it coming.

“We just need to make sure we look forward and we come together,” Craig said. “We support one another and try to, unfortunately, move past the devastation and celebrate him.”

Poole is being held on $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.