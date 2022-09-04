VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes.

Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Lindsey Betout was among those who were evacuated from their homes because of the situation. She said the Road Commissioner told her it was a chlorine leak at a water treatment facility.

“We smelled the leak after we got out of church today around 12 o’clock,” Betout said. “The fire department was very friendly. We were able to get what we needed and get out without too much worry.”

Officials said that anyone planning to attend the fireworks show at Zamberletti Park or other events in Westville should find an alternate route of travel away from the area.

This is a developing story.